Kim Mulkey's departure leaves hole in Waco community

“I just want to thank coach Mulkey, her team, her whole staff and her family for putting Baylor basketball back on the map,” said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek. “I thank her as a sports fan, as an alumnus and as a member of this community. When you have someone like that who has been an institution, a changing of the guard can be difficult. But I certainly respect her decision, and I hope she and Baylor basketball have a bright future.”

Waco businessman Brian Ginsburg, co-owner of a company that produces licensed Baylor University apparel, W Promotions, said conversations revolving around Mulkey’s departure were inescapable Sunday.

“It was big news yesterday,” Ginsburg said Monday. “Everybody was saying, ‘Did you hear? Did you hear?’ My wife, who is a huge Lady Bears fan, is going to miss her. We’re all going to miss her. She did a lot for Waco the past 20 years or so. I would tell her congratulations. Maybe she thought she had accomplished all she could accomplish here, needed a new challenge. I assume this is what she wants to do. It sounds like a good move for her. I know I tell my employees, if they get an offer, take it.”