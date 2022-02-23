KWBU pushes 3-hour pledge drive

Listeners to Waco public radio station KWBU-FM (103.3) Thursday morning will hear two numbers — 65 and 65,000 — mentioned a lot, but both are because of a third number, 4.6%.

The station is holding its annual Power Morning pledge drive from 6 to 9 a.m. Thursday to encourage listeners to pledge toward its two goals, $65,000 and 65 new subscribing members.

The third number represents the percentage of the station's listeners who contribute to the station, a worrying number for Joe Riley, CEO of Brazos Valley Public Broadcasting Foundation, and KWBU supporters.

It represents a decline in recent years, even as the station's listenership has expanded, with the most recent radio ratings survey showing 17,300 weekly listeners.

The station had made slow gains in its membership base through a Building the Base campaign before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in spring 2020, but since then has leveled off.

The station operates on an $800,000 budget, and federal COVID-19 relief funds have helped make up any revenue losses related to the pandemic.