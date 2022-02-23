KWBU pushes 3-hour pledge drive

Listeners to Waco public radio station KWBU-FM (103.3) Thursday morning will hear two numbers — 65 and 65,000 — mentioned a lot, but both are because of a third number, 4.6%.
The station is holding its annual Power Morning pledge drive from 6 to 9 a.m. Thursday to encourage listeners to pledge toward its two goals, $65,000 and 65 new subscribing members.
The third number represents the percentage of the station's listeners who contribute to the station, a worrying number for Joe Riley, CEO of Brazos Valley Public Broadcasting Foundation, and KWBU supporters.
It represents a decline in recent years, even as the station's listenership has expanded, with the most recent radio ratings survey showing 17,300 weekly listeners.
The station had made slow gains in its membership base through a Building the Base campaign before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in spring 2020, but since then has leveled off.
The station operates on an $800,000 budget, and federal COVID-19 relief funds have helped make up any revenue losses related to the pandemic.
KWBU's subscriber base, however, provides station officials with a more reliable indicator of future income and support, both needed as it looks to serve a growing Waco-area population.
The station relocated its broadcast transmitter and antenna in 2014, a move that enabled it to reach a larger audience, and its ratings since then have shown that, Riley said. KWBU's plans to expand local news coverage and programming, however, hinge on sustainable budgets in the future.
"Membership is our most important source of funding, but not the largest," Riley said. "Subscribers are giving more, but eventually that is unsustainable. … That (current membership level) is something that needs to be turned around."
Listeners wishing to pledge to the station can call 254-710-1033 or go to www.kwbu.org.