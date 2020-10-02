La Pila site buried again, with Waco Hispanic Museum at odds with archaeologist preparing report

After three years of excavation, the fountain that anchored Waco's bygone Calle Dos neighborhood has been filled back in with dirt, hidden from view and lost to time once again.
The fountain turned archaeological site, known as "La Pila," which means “the basin” in Spanish, dates back more than 100 years. It served as a site of cultural and communal importance to the large number of Mexican immigrants who settled in the Calle Dos neighborhood along the Brazos River in the early 1920s. The fountain, located at the corner of University Parks Drive and Jefferson Avenue, provided fresh water to the families who lived there, as well as a metaphorical wellspring of community gatherings.
But the historical site that represents community and a piece of Waco's history is now covered with dirt again, appearing almost as if it were never discovered in the first place. It remains protected by concrete barriers on the Indian Spring Middle School grounds for now, while Waco Hispanic Museum officials are at odds with the archaeologist who agreed to take on the excavation over how to proceed.
While the museum wants to completely excavate the fountain and create a monument of sorts, the archaeologist working the site and the Texas Historical Commission recommended La Pila be covered back with dirt because COVID-19 has precluded volunteers from continuing to excavate the site. Also, back-filling an archaeological site is quite common once it has been examined, Texas Historical Commission spokesperson Chris Florance said.
"Generally, backfill is a common tactic, typically used to protect a sensitive site from erosion or different exposure threats, often while other work proceeds," he said. "After the field work is complete, we anticipate receiving a draft report documenting the excavations conducted."
After the Waco Hispanic Museum approached her about five years ago, archaeologist Katherine Turner-Pearson, who owns Central Texas Archaeological Resources, applied for an antiquities permit from the Texas Historical Commission to allow her to excavate the site. That happened only after working with the Waco Independent School District because the site sits on the district's property, Turner-Pearson said.
Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said the school district has deferred to Turner-Pearson and the Texas Historical Commission on how best to study and preserve the fountain because they are the experts in this field, and the district hopes to collaborate with the museum once the archaeological process is complete.
"After Ms. Turner-Pearson's work is completed and control of the site has been returned to the district, we hope to work with the Waco Hispanic Museum to find an appropriate way to tell the story of La Pila, the Calle Dos neighborhood and Waco's Hispanic heritage more broadly," he said.
Support Local Journalism
But Louis Garcia with the Waco Hispanic Museum said the museum wanted to protect La Pila, excavate the fountain completely with the help of students and the community to tell the story of the Calle Dos neighborhood. Museum officials considered placing benches and an historical marker at the site, as well as a retainer wall.
Garcia went to the Bernard & Audre Rapoport Foundation and received a $25,000 grant for La Pila, but he returned the money last week because of the dispute with Turner-Pearson and the Texas Historical Commission. He said Turner-Pearson did not want him or the museum involved in the project.
Turner-Pearson said if the Hispanic Museum wants to do something specific with the site, such as creating a monument, it would have to work with the landowner, Waco ISD, on an extremely detailed plan of what both parties agree to do with the site and take that to the Texas Historical Commission, which would have to approve it before going forward with any plans.
In 2017, Turner-Pearson began, on a volunteer basis, excavating the fountain that was once used as a source of fresh water for residents of La Calle Dos neighborhood, or "The Second Street neighborhood," from the 1920s through the 1960s, when the neighborhood was leveled by federal urban renewal clearance measures.
As part of her arrangement with Waco ISD, Turner-Pearson involved more than 100 students in excavating the fountain, as it sits on school property. She said she always intended for the project to have an educational component and hopes the roughly 100,000 artifacts discovered there will provide Waco with a clearer picture of La Calle Dos.
Many residents of the neighborhood lacked indoor plumbing, although they had gas or electricity, and depended on La Pila for bathing in the actual fountain or drinking water from the spigots attached to the structure, with which they would fill containers. It also served as a social gathering place and a point where day workers would wait to be picked up for picking cotton or other labor.
Once the government dismantled La Calle Dos, the fountain existed on its own for a while, until it became an "attractive nuisance" due to the high number of people who would gather there and drink alcohol, leaving their broken bottles in the bottom of the basin, Turner-Pearson said. So the city came in, cut off the top of the fountain and buried the rest. When the city widened University Parks Drive, it cut off a piece of the basin.
Turner-Pearson said it could take years to sort through and analyze the roughly 100,000 artifacts but that she believes they can inform the history of La Calle Dos neighborhood. She will then produce a report for the state.
Garcia claims many of these artifacts are pieces of broken glass from beer and wine bottles. He said the museum does not expect much from Turner-Pearson's report and that it can do nothing with La Pila until she is done with her report.
For now, they have washed their hands of it.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.