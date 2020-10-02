La Pila site buried again, with Waco Hispanic Museum at odds with archaeologist preparing report

Garcia went to the Bernard & Audre Rapoport Foundation and received a $25,000 grant for La Pila, but he returned the money last week because of the dispute with Turner-Pearson and the Texas Historical Commission. He said Turner-Pearson did not want him or the museum involved in the project.

Turner-Pearson said if the Hispanic Museum wants to do something specific with the site, such as creating a monument, it would have to work with the landowner, Waco ISD, on an extremely detailed plan of what both parties agree to do with the site and take that to the Texas Historical Commission, which would have to approve it before going forward with any plans.

In 2017, Turner-Pearson began, on a volunteer basis, excavating the fountain that was once used as a source of fresh water for residents of La Calle Dos neighborhood, or "The Second Street neighborhood," from the 1920s through the 1960s, when the neighborhood was leveled by federal urban renewal clearance measures.

As part of her arrangement with Waco ISD, Turner-Pearson involved more than 100 students in excavating the fountain, as it sits on school property. She said she always intended for the project to have an educational component and hopes the roughly 100,000 artifacts discovered there will provide Waco with a clearer picture of La Calle Dos.