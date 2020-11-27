La Vega High marching band earns rare Superior ratings, advances to area

The La Vega High School band received a Superior rating for the first time in 11 years at the UIL Region 8 marching contest held Nov. 7 at Robinson High School.

It was the fourth time in the school history the band has achieved a Superior rating, also having done so in 1979, 2001 and 2009.

“The band has pushed through extreme challenges as we navigate our way through the era of COVID-19,” said Lindsay Pfaff, director of bands. “It’s hard enough when a new director takes over a program, but in addition to that we have new procedures and protocols to ensure health and safety to our students and their families. The LV band has persevered and their hard work has shown off as we prepare for the next level of competition.”

The band advances to the Area D contest on Dec. 5 at Hays High School in Buda.

La Vega has 120 students in its high school band, but because some students are taking part virtually, the band has 96 marching.

The band is performing a Jason Nitsch show called “Step into the Light,” which uses the imagery of light hitting a prism and bursting into color. A visual change and props help the band express the concept.