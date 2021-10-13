La Vega student, 14, dies after being hit by train

A 14-year-old La Vega High School student was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, just outside school property.

Officers responded at 8:11 a.m. to a call reporting a pedestrian was hit on the tracks along the 1000 block of Air Base Road, according to a Bellmead Police press release. Tracks parallel Air Base Road and cross under Loop 340 next to high school property. Witnesses told police the girl fell while she was crossing the tracks, then was hit, according to the press release.

Police and school officials declined to identify the student but said she was in the ninth grade, lived in Bellmead and was a JROTC student.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that one of our La Vega High School students passed away this morning," a La Vega Independent School District letter sent to parents says. "We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends, as they will certainly be in our thoughts and prayers.”

Crisis counselors will be available at the high school, and the district is encouraging parents to talk to their children about traumatic experiences.

The justice of the peace who pronounced the girl dead has requested an inquest by the Medical Examiners Office in Dallas, police reported.

“We would like to extend our thoughts to the family and to the La Vega ISD friends and staff,” the police press release says.

