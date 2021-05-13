 Skip to main content
La Vega students offers perk to start the day
La Vega students offers perk to start the day

Pirate Perk

Greeting customers at the Pirate Perk coffee cart are students (from left) Logan Garcia, Crista Matthews and Liam Hale. Teacher Ashley Rajkowski is in the back.

 La Vega ISD photo

The end of the school week at the La Vega Intermediate School H.P. Miles Campus get started with a little extra flavor.

The life skills classroom has operated a coffee cart, called Pirate Perk, on Friday mornings since March 19.

Customers on that first day had the choice of several coffee options or orange juice, as well as a selection of doughnuts from Nightlight Donuts to order from in advance.

Students dressed in Pirate Perk gear and wearing personalized masks and aprons bag doughnuts, take payments, count change and greet everyone with

enthusiasm.

The coffee cart was made possible from a La Vega Pirates Education Foundation grant written by Kristy Lamar for Ashley Rajkowski.

The name of the grant is “Warming Hearts Throughout the School One Cup at a

Time.”

The La Vega Pirates Education Foundation board approved and awarded the $1,055.43 grant last fall.

