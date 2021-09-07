Labor Day weekend sees 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 854 cases in McLennan County

“We have something that can stop this,” Craine said. “It wasn’t last year, it is preventable today and the key to stopping this is to get fully vaccinated.”

According to state data, a little more than 46% of eligible McLennan County residents are fully vaccinated, and a little more than 56% have had at least one dose.

There are no signs the growth in new cases is subsiding, said Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the health district.

“The cases that came in over the long weekend, you spread that out over those three days and you still have an increased number and a continuing increased number of cases, an increasing number of deaths, and we can see that we are still on the upswing on the curve," Verner said. "We are not seeing anything of a shoulder to this curve. It is still on the way up.”

Schools started this school year at a disadvantage compared to last fall, and over last week, a third of all new cases were in school-age children, Verner said.

“School started this year with an already increased number of cases going on,” he said. “We were in a surge this year as opposed to last year."

