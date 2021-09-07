Labor Day weekend sees 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 854 cases in McLennan County

Another 15 McLennan County residents died of COVID-19 since the last update Friday, bringing the county's death toll to 563, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Tuesday, after the long Labor Day weekend.
Ages of the 15 residents who died range from 34 to 90, with most in their 50s, 60s or 70s.
The weekend's numbers are devastating, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
“It's tough," Craine said. "If we are looking at the numbers, let's think about the idea that within the hospital, 94% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, and that is a high number.”
If more people in the county were vaccinated, fewer would end up in the hospital with COVID-19, she said.
As of Tuesday, Waco hospitals were treating 190 patients with COVID-19, including 46 on ventilators.
The health district recorded 486 new cases Saturday, 142 Sunday, 70 Monday and 156 Tuesday, for 854 new cases over the holiday weekend into Tuesday. The number of active cases in the county stood at 1,676.
Craine said the situation is much different than Labor Day weekend a year ago, when masks and social distancing were the best prevention options available. Now, there is a way to significantly reduce new cases, by getting vaccinated, she said.
“We have something that can stop this,” Craine said. “It wasn’t last year, it is preventable today and the key to stopping this is to get fully vaccinated.”
According to state data, a little more than 46% of eligible McLennan County residents are fully vaccinated, and a little more than 56% have had at least one dose.
There are no signs the growth in new cases is subsiding, said Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the health district.
“The cases that came in over the long weekend, you spread that out over those three days and you still have an increased number and a continuing increased number of cases, an increasing number of deaths, and we can see that we are still on the upswing on the curve," Verner said. "We are not seeing anything of a shoulder to this curve. It is still on the way up.”
Schools started this school year at a disadvantage compared to last fall, and over last week, a third of all new cases were in school-age children, Verner said.
“School started this year with an already increased number of cases going on,” he said. “We were in a surge this year as opposed to last year."
Distancing and mask use also are not being followed as closely this year, and children 11 and younger are not eligible to be vaccinated.
“They aren’t protected,” Craine said. “What is going to protect them is masks and having everyone around them who can be, be fully vaccinated.
Getting eligible students vaccinated, along with their families and school employees, can reduce the spread of the virus in schools and out of schools into the broader community.
Verner said it is not far-fetched that anyone who participated in group activities over the holiday weekend could have been exposed to the coronavirus.
“People who participated in activities where they were part of gatherings over the Labor Day holiday should absolutely watch closely for any potential symptoms of COVID,” Verner said.
It would be reasonable for them to get tested three to five days days after a potential exposure event, he said.
Craine said the health district is not changing its message as vaccinations have been proven to work.
“It is repetitive but it is the same message we said in December and it still applies,” Craine said. “You can see the difference in the number of seniors who are getting sick as opposed to the number of young people who are getting sick. Young people have lower vaccination rates and vaccines work.”
Waco Independent School District reported 285 new cases in the seven days through Sunday. It has about 15,000 students and has required masks since Aug. 30, a week after its fall semester started.
Midway ISD reported 205 active student cases and 24 active staff cases as of Tuesday. It has about 8,300 students.
La Vega ISD reported 54 new cases in the seven days through Sunday. It has a little more than 3,100 students.
McGregor ISD had 51 active cases as of Tuesday. It has almost 1,500 students. All McGregor schools are currently requiring masks because they have each seen between 2% and 5% of their student-and-staff populations test positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days. When a school is at less than 2%, masks are encouraged but optional. At more than 5%, a campus would shut down for seven calendar days.
Lorena ISD reported 46 active cases as of Tuesday. It has about 1,750 students.
Superintendent Joe Kucera announced a new policy, which took effect Tuesday, requiring students to remain home if someone in their household has tested positive for COVID-19, a policy at least some other districts have adopted. The change was in response to Texas Education Agency guidance updated last week, Kucera wrote.
"Lorena ISD will require household-based close contact students to stay home during the quarantine period," Kucera wrote. "Students must remain at home for 10 days from last close contact. This only applies to students who are in close contact because an individual who lives in the same household is COVID-19 positive. All other close contact may continue to come to school at the parent's discretion."