Lacy Lakeview gains fire vehicle

Lacy Lakeview Fire Department accepted a $43,400 cost-share grant to help purchase a chassis that the department will be transforming into a brush truck.
The grant was through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.
“When complete, this chassis will be a first-out truck,” said Lacy Lakeview Fire Department Chief Patty Faulkner. “We will be installing a slip-on unit with a 300-gallon water tank and it will have foam capability, making it useful as a dual-function apparatus.”
The department will be adding scene lighting, winches and a cache of wildland tools to complete the transformation.
“This truck will give the department a very dependable apparatus for quick response and will be a great benefit to the community by increasing the department’s firefighting capabilities,” said Matthew Schlaefer, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator.
According to FEMA, 70% of the Texas fire service is manned by volunteers. These volunteer departments depend on community backing to help with purchasing lifesaving equipment and maintaining daily needs of the department.
“We appreciate our community’s participation in our fundraisers,” Faulkner said. “Because of their support our department has the ability to advance in training and purchase tools that will allow greater effectiveness and safety during emergency response.”
Lacy Lakeview Fire Department was established in 1950 and serves its local community and, when needed, responds in mutual aid with surrounding departments.
Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by Texas Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.
This program provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, visit texasfd.com.