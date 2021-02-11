Lacy Lakeview gains fire vehicle

Lacy Lakeview Fire Department accepted a $43,400 cost-share grant to help purchase a chassis that the department will be transforming into a brush truck.

The grant was through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

“When complete, this chassis will be a first-out truck,” said Lacy Lakeview Fire Department Chief Patty Faulkner. “We will be installing a slip-on unit with a 300-gallon water tank and it will have foam capability, making it useful as a dual-function apparatus.”

The department will be adding scene lighting, winches and a cache of wildland tools to complete the transformation.

“This truck will give the department a very dependable apparatus for quick response and will be a great benefit to the community by increasing the department’s firefighting capabilities,” said Matthew Schlaefer, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator.

According to FEMA, 70% of the Texas fire service is manned by volunteers. These volunteer departments depend on community backing to help with purchasing lifesaving equipment and maintaining daily needs of the department.