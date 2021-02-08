Lacy-Lakeview officer shoots man wielding hatchet, Texas Rangers investigate

Texas Rangers are investigating after a Lacy Lakeview Police officer shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man Sunday morning, according to a Lacy-Lakeview police press release.

The man’s family had been notified by Monday morning, but the department had not yet released the name of the deceased.

According to the press release, Officer Thomas Beasley responded to a call in the 100 block of Faye Street in Lacy Lakeview about a man breaking car windows around 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Police say the man was wielding a hatchet in an “agitated manner” and did not heed multiple verbal commands for him to drop the weapon and stop walking toward the officer.

Beasley shot him once and the man fled, making it roughly 150 yards before collapsing. Beasley started first aid until emergency medical responders arrived and took the man to a local hospital, where he died.

The Texas Rangers will conduct an independent investigation of the incident while the department conducts an internal one. Beasley is on administrative leave, which is LLPD’s standard policy. Texas Rangers are routinely called in to investigate officer-involved shootings across the state.

“While the events are tragic for all involved, LLPD asks all to let the Rangers do their job and let the facts come out,” the release said.

