A span of 30 minutes Sunday night thrust the lives of a few dozen residents of the Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview into chaos.

Three died in a rapidly spreading fire that investigators believe was caused by reckless storage of a motorcycle and fuel.

Five including a first responder were sent to the hospital, and the rest of the residents lost their homes.

But from the moment people started fleeing the flames, neighbors were helping each other. Now several days after the fire the Lacy Lakeview community is rallying around the displaced Northgate residents in an attempt to help them recover, even as a former tenant turned herself in at McLennan County Jail on three manslaughter charges Thursday evening.

Lacy Lakeview police accuse Acacia Adams of contributing to the fire by recklessly storing the motorcycle and gas cans in her apartment, Detective Tyler Ziegler said.

Multiple local fire departments arrived at 115 Faye St. within minutes of the fire starting sometime around 11:30 p.m., but residents said the building collapsed in only about 20 minutes. Firefighters battled flames throughout the night and early morning, and had to sift through the rubble throughout the day Monday to look for missing residents and extinguish small fires that still burned under what remained of the apartments.

Tenant Austin Davis said he and fiancee Rheannon Rivero lost everything in the fire, including their IDs, computers and cameras.

Davis said he was asleep on the couch when he first heard people running through the halls and banging on doors to notify residents of the fire, and he said he only had enough time to grab his dog before leaving the apartment with his fiancee and a friend who was in the apartment at the time.

“By the time we ran outside, the hallway was just funneling with smoke,” Davis said.

Once out in the parking lot, he saw residents in upstairs apartments banging on the windows, eventually forced to jump out the window to escape the fire.

Roman Cordero was returning home from a birthday party with his family Sunday night when the fire started at the apartments across Faye Street from his house. He said everything seemed normal at first, and as he and his family were unloading their car, a tenant on the first floor opened the door to their apartment and smoke began pouring out. In an instant, the fire began spreading.

It was then that Cordero sprang into action. He sprinted across the street, taking the shirt off his back to give to a resident who had run outside without one. He said he then began running through the breezeways of the building, which by this point were thick with smoke, and starting screaming and banging on doors to warn residents of the danger.

“All these people need to be warned,” Cordero said of his mindset at the time. “They’re probably asleep. There’s plenty of people asleep and people not even thinking that there’s a fire.”

Unknown to Cordero at the time, two of his sons followed their father’s lead. As Cordero ran around the side of the building where the fire had started, his sons ran to the opposite side and did the same thing, banging on doors and screaming “fire” to warn residents.

Cordero’s 12-year-old son Fabian said he wanted to follow his father’s example and help warn residents of the danger.

“My dad made me want to do it,” he said. “He couldn’t do all the work by himself.”

Davis said he had put a smoke detector in his apartment only days before the fire, and said knows at least one other unit where a friend lived did not have smoke alarms. So, Cordero and his sons, who Davis called “the heroes in this story,” were the alarm Sunday night.

But Cordero said he does not think of himself as a hero, just someone in the right place at the right time.

“Had something else been different, we would have probably been inside asleep,” Cordero said. “If we had not gone to that party, we would have been in bed by 9:30 or 10. Everything in that day lined up perfectly for us to help.”

Davis’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help Davis and his fiancee to rebuild after the fire.

Tenant Elyssa Hixson was out of state when the fire happened, but her boyfriend, Enzo, was home and escaped the building safely after being warned of the fire. The couple is expecting a daughter in November, and lost all of their belongings and baby items in the fire.

Hixson’s mother made the couple a GoFundMe to help recoup what was lost.

Northgate resident Summer Williams said she lived across the hall from where the fire started, and said she opened her door to see a couch on fire in the opposite apartment. She said was only able to get her dogs out, and lost her truck in the fire.

Williams said the building collapsed only 10 minutes after she evacuated. Like Davis, Williams said a smoke alarm had only been put in days before the fire, but she said she did not hear any smoke alarms going off. Instead, it was the actions of other residents that warned her of the danger.

Williams said she is thankful for the support from her family, friends and the local community, who have been donating clothes, food and paying for a hotel room to stay in.

After hearing about the fire, Waco resident Tina Roberts decided to organize a clothing and food drive. Roberts said through at least this weekend, residents can drop off clothes at her home at 3712 Cumberland Ave. in Waco.

She has set up a number of plastic bins in her yard for residents to leave clothes. The clothes are for anyone in need, not just displaced residents from the fire, Roberts said. She said she already had a large collection of donated clothes that she has collected through her charity Colton Comforts, which she said she started to collect clothing and food to give to homeless, elderly and disabled people. She said she started it within the last two years and hopes to continue to grow it to help the local community.

“God just put it on my heart,” Roberts said. “I try not to argue with him, I just try to do it and not as questions. It just felt like the right thing to do. If it wasn’t for the community and our family and friends, that’s what keeps us going.”