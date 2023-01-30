Lake Air Little League to delay return to rebuilt city of Waco complex

The city of Waco’s $9 million redevelopment of the Lake Air Little League fields is on track for an April opening, but league officials say they will continue to play another season across town at Waco Riverbend Park.

The city broke ground in July on the new complex near Trice Avenue and 44th Street, with plans for eight ballfields including two built to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

City officials aimed for the fields to be ready in time for the beginning of league play in March, according to a Tribune-Herald article at the time.

Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook this week said the project is on track for an opening in mid-April, a schedule he said has been discussed in city council meetings in recent months. He said the timing of the start of the season can fluctuate, the league and the city have worked together to accommodate the season at the Riverbend site.

“The project is proceeding on schedule,” he said. “In fact, we’re seeing a lot of movement out there.”

Cook said over the past couple of weeks the fields have started to take shape in the ground, and noticeable construction has started to move vertical. The concrete foundations for dugouts and concessions are being poured. Cobbs Recycling Center has started using its new driveway, demolition started on Cobbs’ old driveway and some fencing has begun, he said.

“A lot of that is going to be continuing with the structures in the next couple weeks,” Cook said.

Lake Air Little League’s spring season begins March 18, said league president Mark Alexander, and the league has decided to continue to play at Riverbend to avoid further disruption.

Transitioning during the season would mean moving not only operations but also equipment and merchandise, Alexander said.

He said people who would typically staff the concession stand have found other employment amid the location uncertainty, and identifying new employees requires that they also pass a background check, be trained and obtain a license to handle food.

“It’s almost too much to try to do mid-season,” Alexander said.

He said the venue uncertainty season has had an impact on registration and sponsorship. He said the roster of players usually has 250 to 275 names but is down to 200 this year. Alexander said some families were hesitant to return because they didn’t want to register without knowing the set location.

Alexander said some sponsors are also not returning this season, many under the mistaken impression that advertising would not be available at Riverbend. In fact, the city has given the league permission to hang banners at Riverbend, he said. Though the league will still play out its season, Alexander said the loss of membership and sponsorship has caused some financial pressure.

Meanwhile, Challenger Little League, which shares the Lake Air Little League complex, is looking forward to starting its season at the rebuilt ballfields April 22, said league co-founder Lupe Rosas. The league was designed for players with disabilities and will have a special field that is wheelchair-accessible.

Rosas said for some families there aren’t many other options for sports, and most return. He said excitement has been high and he’s actually gained some interest as a result of the addition of two new Challenger-designated fields.

Alexander said Lake Air Little League plans to begin using the facility with post-season play from the end of May through July. He said he plans for this year to be the first the league is able to offer a fall season.

Registration for Lake Air’s spring season ends Jan. 31, and Cook said tryouts will be hosted at Riverbend at the start of February. Registration for Challenger Little League will become available in February, with opening day set for April 22.

Although the league won’t be home for opening day, Alexander said progress is still inching forward, and he’s hopeful for the future at the complex.

“It’s no different than any other project,” he said. “You always have some hiccups. The parks group has been really good about working with us to make sure that we have field availability at Riverbend.”