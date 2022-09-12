Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place

Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend.

The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday, nearly a foot lower than a month ago, despite rains in late August and early September that temporarily raised the level by a few inches.

The city on July 13 mandated water restrictions under Stage 2 of its drought plan, limiting residents to two days a week of sprinkler irrigation.

City spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier said the city is still monitoring the continued drop in lake levels and is determining at what point it would issue Stage 3 restrictions, which normally go into effect when the lake drops to 449 feet.

Sedelmeier said the water shortage will end when Lake Waco is at 72% capacity, or 455 feet.

Those who ignore water restrictions are at risk of a fine up to $2,000, and Sedelmeier said there have been 11 warning citations issued.

The National Weather Service forecast does not call for rain this week, but drought conditions have eased in recent weeks, with 2.54 inches of rain in August and 0.42 inches so far in September, according to NWS records from Waco Regional Airport.

In mid-August, most of the county was in "exceptional" drought, the worst category under the U.S. Drought Monitor map. The latest map released Sept. 8 showed that none of the county was in exceptional drought, but 21% of McLennan County remained under "extreme" drought conditions, which is the second-worst designation. The rest was in "severe drought."

National Weather Service officials estimate it will still take 6 to 9 inches of rain in the region to end the drought.

Mike Champagne, Lake Waco manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said some areas have become green again thanks to rainfall, allowing for the countywide burn ban to be lifted earlier this month.

Champagne said while that restrictions are likely helping slow the rate of decline, lake levels are probably still going down due to regular use by the city, as well as evaporation.

Evaporation is believed to have slowed in recent weeks as daily highs have fallen from the 100s to the 80s and 90s, with overnight lows this week forecast to dip as low as 67 degrees.

Champagne said rain directly over the lake may not bring huge rises in water level, but what the lake really needs is rain in places that run off into the lake. He said the lake depends on rain in places upstream, such as Stephenville or Meridian in the North Bosque River watershed.

The National Weather Service released predictions in late August that show most of Texas will lean 33-40% lower than normal precipitation in September through November, which could mean persistent drought conditions into next year.

Meanwhile, the city of Hewitt has maintained its Stage 2 water restrictions since mid-August with the same $2,000 penalty as the city of Waco. Bellmead, which relies on groundwater, nixed water restrictions completely on Aug. 22 thanks to conservation efforts by residents and renovations to wells, according to the city’s Facebook post.

Champagne said that although low lake levels are always concerning, they have made a couple of summertime maintenance projects possible.

An old dock at Reynolds Creek and a tile water-level gauge that were overgrown with algae have both been cleaned up since they’ve become accessible due to low water, Champagne said.

Champagne said low water levels reveal trash in the lake, like old boat anchors and tires, which is otherwise too deep to see. This gives lake workers and volunteers the opportunity to engage in detailed cleanup efforts, he said.

Keep Waco Beautiful is coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as many other organizations for a Lake Waco cleanup on Sept. 25 for National Public Lands Day, Champagne said.