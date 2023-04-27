With high rainfall over the past month, green grass sprouting all over the place and Wednesday’s thunderstorms and tornado warnings, it is hard to imagine Waco is still in a drought. But with Lake Waco’s level remaining low as the city enters its hottest, driest months, the prospect of stricter Stage 3 water restrictions lingers despite promising showers.

Wednesday saw 1.58 inches of precipitation at the gauge at the Waco Regional Airport, the most rainfall during a single event since storms in early February, said Miles Langfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan said most people in the county got less than an inch on their property, while some in Falls County got 4 inches. Within the past week he has gotten about 3 inches at his own house, McLellan said.

So far in April Waco has gotten about 3.78 inches at the airport gauge, more than the month’s historical average of 3.3 inches, Langfeld said. May is Waco’s wettest month, with an average of 4.44 inches of rainfall over the month.

On Thursday afternoon Lake Waco’s level sat at 451.47 feet above sea level, still more than 10 feet below its normal level. The rains increased the level about a quarter of a foot overnight, from 451.18 feet on Wednesday prior to the storm. The trigger for Stage 3 water restrictions, which the city has narrowly skirted for months, is 450 feet.

The lake level is the highest it has been since October 2022 and is expected to continue to rise as runoff from the west flows through the North Bosque watershed. A U.S. Geological Survey gauge upstream of the lake at Clifton — which got about 2 inches of rain — showed water was flowing steadily toward the reservoir Thursday.

The lake was last at its normal level of 462 feet in September 2021.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday, only 55.35% of McLennan County is in D2-level severe drought, characterized by likely crop or pasture losses and water shortages and restrictions. Another 31.92% is in moderate drought, a less severe classification.

The monitor’s reading shows some improvement, down from 42.45% of the county falling into the extreme drought category last week and 14.16% in the direst category a year ago.

McLellan said he relies on what he sees in the field rather than the drought monitor, and with the exception of some hail damage along a line through Valley Mills, East Waco and into Hallsburg, things are looking pretty good.

He said crops in the hail’s path of destruction are beat up today, but the rain otherwise is greening up pastures, soaking freshly planted cotton, creating soil moisture for a good planting season and filling up stock tanks more than he has seen in a couple years. Even native St. Augustine grass that was damaged in freezes earlier this year and has lain dormant amid the drought is rebounding from recent rains.

In some ways, Wednesday created the perfect storm. There was a slow, drizzling, soaking rain that brought more water than expected, the kind that soaks the soil and mends dry cracks in the ground, McLellan said. He said there was also hard, runoff-type rains that replenished streams, the kind that will eventually make it into the lake.

However, one great rain like Wednesday's still is not enough to end the drought. It would take more than 10 inches of rain in one month to end the region's drought, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s drought reduction tool.

Waco could be able to stave off tighter water restrictions through May, but residents should prepare for Stage 3 this summer, said water utilities spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers in an email. As Central Texas enters its hottest and driest part of the year — which also has the highest water use — the rain is not enough to end the current drought or reduce restrictions, she said.

The city’s Stage 2 water restrictions have been in place since July, limiting outdoor watering to two days per week. Stage 3 restrictions would limit watering to one day per week, among other measures.

Looking toward the future, the city of Waco has contracted with CDM Smith Engineering to create an Integrated Water Resource Plan for the next 100 years of Waco’s water needs and supplies, Sellers said.

Sellers said as Waco enters hotter weather, residents planning spring and summer activities should look at ways to conserve water, including researching plants that need less water to thrive.

“Consider succulents and xeriscaping as an alternative to traditional landscaping,” she said. “People can take the opportunity now to do some maintenance or repairs to their sprinkler systems to make sure the water ends up where it’s doing the most work.”

Meteorologist Langfeld said he is expecting a cold front to push though the Waco area by mid-Friday afternoon and into the night, causing more storms west of the Interstate 35 corridor first. Storms will extend over the corridor by 5 p.m. Friday and continue into the late night, he said.

Langfeld said storms would be capable of producing more large hail, and the weather service cannot rule out the possibility of another tornado.

Things look dry after Friday night, he said, with a cool and breezy Saturday. Temperatures should warm up into early next week reaching the upper 70s to low 80s by Sunday. By Wednesday, Waco could get another chance of rain, mostly off to the west, Langfeld said.