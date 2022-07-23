Lake Waco water usage down amid restrictions

Water usage is down in Waco and other cities in McLennan County as a result of water restrictions, but officials say it is still too early to tell exactly how much water the restrictions have saved.

Waco implemented mandatory Stage 2 water restrictions on July 14 amid continued drought conditions and extreme heat. The restrictions call for outdoor watering only two days a week, and only at night. Many cities in McLennan County followed suit, with Hewitt, Woodway and Lacy Lakeview implementing mandatory restrictions and Robinson, Bellmead and West asking residents to voluntarily comply with guidelines for reducing water usage.

All of the named cities have contracts to purchase water from the city of Waco, and must follow drought restrictions and contingency plans similar to what Waco implements.

City of Waco Utility Services Director Lisa Tyer said initial data shows water use is trending downward, but that it remains too early to see exactly how much the restrictions have brought down usage.

Tyer said Waco residents, in general, seem to be complying with the restrictions. No fines for violating restrictions have been given yet.

“Our customers are doing a great job of complying, as are our partner cities and their customers,” Tyer said via email. “We are still concentrating on making sure everyone knows and understands the water conservation measures.”

Tyer said exact numbers of how much the restrictions have brought usage down will likely be available in a few weeks.

Hewitt city manager Bo Thomas said via email that Hewitt has seen about a 75% compliance rate with water restrictions and no citations or fines have been issued, only reminders. He said early numbers show that on July 20, 568,000 fewer gallons were pumped than on July 13, the day before the restrictions were put in place.

Tyer said Waco is hoping to reduce water usage by 5% with the restrictions, with the ultimate goal of delaying the implementation of Stage 3 restrictions. The city is trying to preserve water levels at Lake Waco, currently at its lowest level in almost a decade. The city raised the lake level by seven feet in 2003.

Tyer said the lake level loses an average of 0.04 inches per day. The number can fluctuate greatly depending on weather conditions, but Tyer said that on Thursday Lake Waco lost about 100 million gallons of water, 60 million due to evaporation and 40 million that was pumped by the city.

As of Saturday, the water level at Lake Waco is 454.26 feet above sea level. Normal lake elevation is 462 feet above sea level.

“We have water but need to be good stewards of this precious resource by conserving,” Tyer said. “The restrictions will remain in effect until we receive a large amount of rain not only in Waco, but in our watershed to the northwest, and the National Weather Service has a favorable forecast for a return to normal precipitation.”

Since June 1, the city has seen 0.87 inches of rain. The usual amount for that same time frame is 4.75 inches. For the year, Waco has seen 8.86 inches of rain. Normal year-to-date rainfall is 21.07 inches.

In 2021 temperatures at Waco Regional Airport reached 100 degrees only twice, both times in September. According to National Weather Service data, the warmest summer on record in Waco was 2011. June 2011 saw an average high of 99.9 degrees and July 2011 saw an average high of 102.8. To compare it to 2022, June saw an average high of 99 degrees while July’s current average is 104 degrees.

On Saturday Waco saw its 22nd straight day of 100-degree heat, and 39th overall this summer.

Other cities in McLennan County also reported usage is trending downward.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said restrictions have reduced water usage to “a manageable amount” and that citizens have been complying with the restrictions. Zakhary also said no fines or citations have been given.

Woodway city manager Shawn Oubre said it is too early to tell if water restrictions have brought usage down, but that citizens have been complying and early numbers seem to indicate a downward trend.