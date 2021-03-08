Lake Waco Wetlands burn a roaring success

Burning a 130-acre wetland may sound like a daunting task, but the Texas A&M Forest Service, aided by two local fire departments, completed the task in four hours on Monday. No animals were harmed in the exercise.

For the second straight year, the Forest Service's office in McGregor completed a controlled burn at the Lake Waco Wetlands, the goal being to winnow the willows and thin vegetation before they harm the natural laboratory.

Volunteer fire crews from China Spring and Speegleville joined the Waco Fire Department's brush truck in setting, monitoring and extinguishing the blaze between noon and 4 p.m., said TFS spokeswoman Victoria Wenkman.

As usual, said Wenkman, crews conducted a pre-test before the real thing. A smaller blaze set in a designated area revealed how the wetlands would react, how the overgrowth would ignite and the direction the smoke would blow.

Before all that, Wenkman said, testers had to determine if weather and climate conditions on this day, at this time at this spot meshed with Texas A&M Forest Service criteria. Wenkman termed those conditions a prescription.