Residents may be alarmed to see a large column of flame in Lacy Lakeview near the intersection of Gholson Road and Lake Shore Drive, but local fire officials and Atmos Energy said it is just part of routine maintenance and nothing to worry about.

Lacy Lakeview Fire Department Chief Cody Newman said the flare is part of an operation by Atmos Energy and is nothing to be concerned about. Atmos spokesperson Tammie Bowman said the maintenance is expected to last until Friday.

She said residents can expect to see the flare between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. this week.

Bowman said the flaring is a standard procedure being done to safely extract natural gas from an isolated section of the pipeline. She said burning the gas is much more environmentally friendly than releasing it without burning.

Methane in the atmosphere has a stronger and longer lasting greenhouse effect than the carbon dioxide and water vapor produced in its combustion.

"Atmos Energy remains focused on its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, and this system modernization work demonstrates a continued investment in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities," Bowman said. "This routine practice reduces fugitive greenhouse gases and diminishes the mercaptan odorant to lessen the smell of natural gas in the air."

Bowman said the flame is controlled and will result in moderate noise. She said emergency services officials have been notified of the flare.