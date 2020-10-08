Large grant goes to Browning letters research

Baylor University Libraries has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to support the research of two Browning scholars.

Philip Kelley and Edward Hagan, research fellows with Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library, will use the funds to edit and publish volumes 31 to 33 of The Brownings’ Correspondence, an annotated edition of all known letters written by and to Victorian poets Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning.

Predicted to be a 40-volume edition, The Brownings’ Correspondence provides one of the largest and most comprehensive bodies of literary and social commentary on the 19th century.

As a 19th-century research center, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library is dedicated to the study of the lives and works of Victorian poets Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning and houses the world’s largest collection of Browning material and other fine collections of rare 19th-century books, manuscripts and works of art.

Kelley and Hagan have collaborated with Armstrong Browning Library for many years, but this NEH grant represents the first time Baylor will serve as the grantee institution administering a federal grant for their work.