Lawyers call on Texas State Bar president to resign over comments on Black Lives Matter

The president of the State Bar of Texas is apologizing for controversial remarks he made about the Black Lives Matter movement, as he faces calls for his resignation from lawyers, State Bar board members and others.

Larry McDougal, an attorney from Richmond and a former police officer, became president last month. He apologized for his July 10 Facebook post, regarding a poll worker wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, in a three-minute video posted on YouTube.

However, since then at least three of McDougal’s other social media posts over the past eight years about race, women, drug addiction and police brutality have surfaced, sparking condemnations from lawyers and demands for him to step down as State Bar president.

While the social media storm continues to churn, the 46-member State Bar of Texas board of directors on Wednesday called a board meeting for July 27 to discuss McDougal’s situation.

State Bar of Texas spokesperson Amy Starnes said Wednesday that the State Bar Act in the Texas Government Code provides no provision for removal of an elected officer or director that applies in this case. And McDougal said Wednesday through a public relations firm that he has no intention of resigning.

“I made a comment about how I felt the attire of polling workers should be policed, as to avoid prejudicing voters,” McDougal said in a statement. “I understand that my comments may have been seen as hurtful to our community and members of the Texas Bar Association. That was never my intention and I’m truly sorry. As an attorney and citizen, I denounce racism in every form.