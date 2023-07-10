The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s 39th Leadership Waco class raised more than $21,000 this year to revitalize an outdoor learning space at Brook Avenue Elementary School with new benches, tables, planters and other upgrades. Cohort members spent several days in June working on upgrading the space.

Josh Wucher, a Leadership Waco participant and chief communications officer for Transformation Waco, remarked: “The school is ecstatic and plans to use the space to conduct science lessons, plant fruits and vegetables for gardening classes, and have reflective time in nature.”

This year’s class includes 36 local business and civic leaders:

Arash Abnoussi, Education Service Center Region 12

Robert Barnes, Greater Waco Realty

Lisa Blackmon, city of Waco

Jennifer Boen, STV Inc. engineers

Claudia Brill, JRBT (Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, P.C.)

Christene Dobranski, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

Emelia Doku, Howmet Fastening Systems

Rachel Donohue, Russ Davis Homes

Blake Dotson, Central National Bank

Mason Dunnam, Dunnam & Dunnam, LLP

Steven Fischer, Community Bank & Trust

Daniel Garcia, Extraco Banks

Edgar Guerrero, Alliance Bank Central Texas

Sara Herbelin, Seedhouse Creative

Lesia Holt, Ascension Providence

Stephanie Jackson, Cadence Bank

Alex Jones Adesina, Waco Family Medicine

Cameron Kendrick, Mitchell Construction/The Mitchell Group

Andrea Kosar, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Jackson Kucera, The First National Bank of Central Texas

Sonia Madatali, Le Danni Fine Jewelers

John Morkovsky, Blanchard & Thomas, LLP

Kathryn Moseley, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center,

Amber Nava, L3Harris

Kassie Padgett, Brazos Braces

Rachel Pate, Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce

Clarissa Pompa, Waco Civic Theatre

Carrie Qualls, HouseMaster Home Inspections

LeeAnn Ray, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Lexy Reil, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce

Mark Sauer, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee

Monica Sedelmeier, city of Waco

Mike Vogelaar, Greater Waco Sports Commission

Kristen Warford, Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP

Yolanda Williams, Waco ISD

Joshua Wucher, Transformation Waco

The Sponsors of the Leadership Waco are Pattillo Brown & Hill, LLP, Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Baylor University, Carpenter & Croft, PLLC, and Extraco Banks.