Leather crafters wearing in new Waco show

"God willing we'll get back every year," Solome said. "Downtown is fun, with plenty to do. Waco just seems to be the perfect town for our crowd. Horses and horse trailers are problematic in larger cities."

He said public attendance Friday had reached the hundreds by early afternoon, prompting him to predict nice crowds throughout the weekend.

Browsers could immerse themselves in the culture, manifested by alligator hides from Florida, industrial-size sewing machines, leather dyes and tools, and rolls of leather begging to be sized, tailored and sold. Most merchandise targets those wanting to do their own thing, leather-wise, but finished goods available to be purchased can be found lurking here and there.

The pandemic proved devastating to big shows in Prescott, Arizona, and Sheridan, Wyoming, with cancellations unfortunately becoming the norm. But generally speaking leatherworking has enjoyed a resurgence as idle hands and mandates to hunker down prompted Americans to pursue abandoned hobbies, Solome said. Military veterans sometimes discover inner peace when channeling their time and energy into creativity, he said.

"Many vets need something to focus on, to get their minds off other things," said Elm Mott's Heizer, who retired after serving 16 years in the U.S. Army.