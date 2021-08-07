Leather crafters wearing in new Waco show

Chuck Smith, who turns 85 in one week, hails from North Hollywood, California. He has ridden a horse or two, or hundreds. "Extras" he calls them. These steeds never carried legendary movie cowpokes such as Hopalong Cassidy or Roy Rogers, but maybe the anonymous dudes they pursued.
Smith exercised the horses, put them through their paces before and after the cameras rolled. The western life appealed to him, as did its leather accoutrements: saddles, bridals, belts and the like. He sells handmade knives used in leathercrafting, which is why he is in Waco this weekend.
"I was here maybe 20 years ago," Smith said, pausing during his walker-assisted stroll through the Heart of Texas Leather Show continuing Sunday at the Waco Convention Center. Turns out, Smith parked himself on a Brazos riverbank while watching drag-boat races once upon a time. But he was more than a spectator. He served as mechanic for a competing team.
"I'm still a mechanic," he said, his eyes twinkling.
Leather-loving guys and gals from East Coast to West Coast descended on Waco all week, attending classes, showcasing their products, talking shop and comparing notes. They were supposed to hit Waco last year, but COVID-19 tossed a deadly wet blanket on those plans. Ralph Solome Jr., who publishes Leather Crafters & Saddlers Journal in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, collaborated with good friend Aaron Heizer, who owns Maker's Leather Supply in Elm Mott, to guarantee Waco was returned to the hosting list.
"God willing we'll get back every year," Solome said. "Downtown is fun, with plenty to do. Waco just seems to be the perfect town for our crowd. Horses and horse trailers are problematic in larger cities."
He said public attendance Friday had reached the hundreds by early afternoon, prompting him to predict nice crowds throughout the weekend.
Browsers could immerse themselves in the culture, manifested by alligator hides from Florida, industrial-size sewing machines, leather dyes and tools, and rolls of leather begging to be sized, tailored and sold. Most merchandise targets those wanting to do their own thing, leather-wise, but finished goods available to be purchased can be found lurking here and there.
The pandemic proved devastating to big shows in Prescott, Arizona, and Sheridan, Wyoming, with cancellations unfortunately becoming the norm. But generally speaking leatherworking has enjoyed a resurgence as idle hands and mandates to hunker down prompted Americans to pursue abandoned hobbies, Solome said. Military veterans sometimes discover inner peace when channeling their time and energy into creativity, he said.
"Many vets need something to focus on, to get their minds off other things," said Elm Mott's Heizer, who retired after serving 16 years in the U.S. Army.
His leather supply venture has blossomed since leaving Killeen, in no small part due to his business and personal relationship with his wife, Janie, whose two daughters are employed at Maker's Leather Supply.
"Honestly, I've been prepping for this show two years," said Heizer, who taught workshops earlier in the week, something he is becoming accustomed to as a producer of YouTube videos and Instagram posts.
In keeping with his military background, Heizer said he is offering a special on supplies needed to make leather duffle bags.
Participants in this weekend's show were invited to a mixer and barbecue meal at the American Legion Hall in Elm Mott, according to the event brochure.
Bob Brenner, a veteran saddle maker from Colorado Springs who has published a book on pricing saddles, said Friday he has heard nothing but positive comments about Waco's hosting the Heart of Texas Leather Show.
He commented on the considerable construction going on downtown, but said it did not dampen his enthusiasm for the venue. He said his hometown has seen explosive growth, something to be expected with progress.