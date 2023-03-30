More than 200 people packed the VFW Hall in West Saturday to celebrate longtime Leroy resident Albert Miller, who recently turned 100.

Born on March 24, 1923, Miller is a U.S. Army veteran who still lives at home in Leroy, only a block from where he was born.

“My mom was a full-blooded American Indian and my dad was German,” he said. “My grandparents lived in West. My great-grandparents were born in Leroy and Ross. When I was born they said I looked like a Kewpie doll and that is how I earned my first nickname ‘Cupie.’”

Life was hard growing up those days, he said.

“We took baths in No. 3 metal wash tubs, and there was no electricity, so we used kerosene lamps for light,” he said. “Our water came from rain barrels and then a well. My dad worked at the Leroy Mercantile Store and we also farmed cotton, corn and oats.”

Miller attended San Marcos State Teacher College and studied engineering. He landed a job with the Civil Service in Corpus Christi. The Army came calling in 1946 and Albert was recruited to help clear the damage left from World War II.

“A few of us received naval training and then they sent us to Tokyo,” he said, adding that he served as a sergeant on a barge. “I spent most of the time onboard in a small machine shop working on all kinds of things.”

Following 14 months in the Army, Miller resumed his career at the Civil Service. He spent 33 years in service before retiring from the government.

“I did many interesting things like working in the hangar with the precision-flying Blue Angels in Pensacola, Florida. When we got transferred to Fort Hood I tested helicopters from Vietnam before they went back into combat, and basically worked for all branches of the service.

“Then I got my highest honor at Fort Hood, a 30-year Civil Service pin, which was a big deal.”

Miller says his top prize though was landing the love of his life, Mary Rejcek. “We married in 1948 and had seven children, all whose names begin with the letter J,” he said. “My initials are AFM, Mary’s was MAM and then we have seven JAMs.”

Albert and Mary were married for 69 years. Mary died at age 90 in 2017. The Millers are blessed to have 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Miller is able to remain in his home thanks to a little-known VA benefit called Aid and Attendance. The benefit enables him to utilize an in-home caregiver through the VetAssist Program and a local agency, Caring Senior Service, based in Waco.

The VetAssist Program is offered by Veterans Home Care, a private company that contracts other private companies such as Caring Senior Service to provide care such as help with dressing, bathing, light housekeeping, medication reminders and more.

The VetAssist Program provides assistance with the VA paperwork, assigns a client specialist for compliance monitoring and other services, with no out-of-pocket cost to the veteran.

“Thanks to everyone I am able to live just a block or so from where I was born and plan to stay here until I die,” he said. “But I’m still alive and kicking.”