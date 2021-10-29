Liberty students critical of Baylor Title IX investigator

A former Liberty University Title IX investigator who is now working at Baylor University seemed disinterested and dismissive of sexual assault reports from at least two Liberty students four years ago, according to a ProPublica report.
One of the students claims that "she felt punched in the stomach" by the insensitivity of Elysa Bucci's questions and reported that photos of her bruises and abrasions from the sexual assault were excluded from her file because Bucci told her that they were "too explicit."
Later, the student said, Bucci asked her to sign a document acknowledging that she could have violated school policy against drinking alcohol and fraternizing with members of the opposite sex.
The claims of the two students appear hauntingly familiar to those of former Baylor students who were sexually assaulted, including assaults by former members of the Baylor football team and a former fraternity president at an off-campus residence known as the "Phi Delt Ranch." The sexual assault scandal catapulted Baylor into the national spotlight, spawned investigations and lawsuits and cost former Baylor football coach Art Briles and former Baylor President Ken Starr their jobs in May 2016.
The comparisons between Baylor, the nation's largest Baptist university, and Liberty, an evangelical school in Virginia founded by conservative Baptist TV evangelist Jerry Falwell Sr., and the fact that Bucci left Liberty to work as a Title IX investigator at Baylor are not lost on Baylor detractors and attorneys representing the 15 former students sexually assaulted at Baylor.
Waco attorney Jim Dunnam represents the 15 former Baylor students who allege in lawsuits pending in an Austin federal court that Baylor officials' deliberate indifference to their sexual assault claims and the manner in which they handled them created an inherently dangerous environment.
"You would think that after failures regarding Title IX going back decades that Baylor would finally have gotten it right," Dunnam said, commenting on Bucci's hiring at Baylor in February 2019. "At some point, people have to accept these are deliberate decisions and not just ineptitude on the part of the administration."
Bucci declined to be interviewed for this story and for the report by ProPublica, an award-winning, nonprofit online publication that produces investigative journalism from a team of more than 100 journalists.
However, Baylor spokesman Jason Cook said it is imprudent to compare conditions at Liberty with those at Baylor without knowing all the facts. Cook said Baylor has come a long way since investigations determined a "fundamental failure" by the university to comply with Title IX requirements and 105 recommendations from Philadelphia-based law firm Pepper Hamilton were implemented by Baylor officials.
He added that Baylor's current Title IX "policies, practices and staffing exceed those of other colleges and universities."
"You cannot conflate past events at Baylor, some that occurred more than a decade ago, or some cases at other universities with Baylor's current practices, policies and personnel related to Title IX," Cook said. "Students can have confidence that Baylor will address their Title IX reports appropriately and confidentially.
"The fact that the significant changes that occurred at Baylor since 2016 and the implementation of the 105 recommendations, which have been deemed complete by three distinct, external audits, cannot be overturned by any one individual."
Another Liberty student said she was experiencing "suicidal ideation" after she was sexually assaulted and that Bucci emailed her a list of resources, including the campus spiritual guidance center, a local hospital and the student counseling center, according to the ProPublica report.
Law enforcement was not on the list, despite a federal law requiring that students reporting sexual violence be told about that option.
“I was never informed that filing a police report was even an option,” she told ProPublica. During the Title IX investigation, the student was quoted as saying, Bucci repeatedly told her not to speak to anyone else about the case — including law enforcement — because it could compromise the Title IX investigation.
“I felt like a gag order had been placed on me after I had already experienced a trauma,” said the woman, who told ProPublica she avoided talking about her assault even with friends and family while the Title IX investigation was underway.
The first student claimed that Bucci didn't seem interested in taking her sexual assault complaint. Bucci was a lead investigator with Liberty's equity office at the time, which is responsible for investigating potential violations of Title IX, the civil rights law that bans sexual discrimination on campuses that receive federal funding.
According to the ProPublica report, instead of considering her evidence, the student said, Bucci started asking, why she had gone to the party? What had she had to drink? How much?
“I immediately felt judged,” the student said.
Cook, the Baylor spokesman, countered that a lawsuit filed in July against Liberty by a dozen unnamed former students does not name Bucci as a defendant. He said the story quoted one woman as saying Bucci seemed disinterested at her initial interview with the student but she said she received ongoing email updates on her case.
"So it doesn't align with the allegations," Cook said. "There were also allegations as part of that story that Bucci asked about drinking. An investigator's job is to obtain facts, and you cannot obtain facts without asking questions. The reason questions about drinking are asked, for example, is to determine one's capacity to give consent."
Bucci is one of 10 staff members in the Baylor Title IX office, which is is led by the associate vice president for equity and Title IX, Cook said. He said all members of the Title IX office undergo multiple training sessions each year, including guideline and sensitivity training to make sure that questions are asked in a nonjudgmental way.
Cook said that since 2016, Baylor has had an amnesty policy that states those who report sexual misconduct will not face disciplinary action for alcohol or drug use or for violating Baylor's sexual conduct policy.
"Liberty's Title IX polices and practices are not Baylor's," he said.