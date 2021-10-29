Liberty students critical of Baylor Title IX investigator

“I felt like a gag order had been placed on me after I had already experienced a trauma,” said the woman, who told ProPublica she avoided talking about her assault even with friends and family while the Title IX investigation was underway.

The first student claimed that Bucci didn't seem interested in taking her sexual assault complaint. Bucci was a lead investigator with Liberty's equity office at the time, which is responsible for investigating potential violations of Title IX, the civil rights law that bans sexual discrimination on campuses that receive federal funding.

According to the ProPublica report, instead of considering her evidence, the student said, Bucci started asking, why she had gone to the party? What had she had to drink? How much?

“I immediately felt judged,” the student said.

Cook, the Baylor spokesman, countered that a lawsuit filed in July against Liberty by a dozen unnamed former students does not name Bucci as a defendant. He said the story quoted one woman as saying Bucci seemed disinterested at her initial interview with the student but she said she received ongoing email updates on her case.