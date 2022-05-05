Lightning strike burns attic in Waco, residents displaced

A probable lightning strike during a midday thunderstorm Thursday burned a home's attic in the 12300 block of Micah Avenue in China Spring, a Waco Fire Department spokesperson said.

"The house had significant fire damage in the attic," Executive Deputy Chief Robby Bergerson said. "Two other homes in Waco were also struck by lightning Thursday, but did not burn."

The call for the attic fire came in at 11:45, Bergerson said. With eight units and 21 personnel responding, firefighters controlled the blaze within 15 minutes.

"Living areas of the house received significant water and smoke damage," he said. "So, three adults were displaced along with their pets, three cats and two dogs."

The Red Cross is providing them with assistance, Bergerson said.

No civilians, firefighters or pets received injuries during the fire and its aftermath, he said.

"One of the other houses hit by lighting was about a mile away from the one that burned," he said. The other was across the city in far west Waco.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.