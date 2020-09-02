 Skip to main content
Lightning strike sparks McGregor house fire
A lightning strike sparked a fire that destroyed a house in McGregor early Wednesday morning, McGregor Volunteer Fire Chief Marty Dominguez said.

Firefighters responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the home in the 600 block of Wildflower. A resident reported the home had just been struck by lightning and that she could smell an electrical fire, Dominguez said.

Two people inside at the time of the fire were able to escape uninjured, and no injuries were reported in the firefighting effort. The Waco Fire Department and the Speegleville and Lorena volunteer fire departments assisted.

The home was declared a total loss, Dominguez said.

