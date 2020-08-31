Limestone County aims to sell detention center to for-profit operator

Four months after Limestone County made deep concessions with LaSalle Corrections to keep operating the county's 1,000-bed detention center, officials are hoping the private prison company will buy it.
Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan said county officials are "trying to get all our ducks in a line" to request proposals from private detention firms to buy the 25-year-old facility in Groesbeck, which is costing the county about $15,000 a month to maintain.
LaSalle has expressed interest in buying the facility, and Duncan said it's likely that the firm, which has run the detention center for the past four years, will submit the lone proposal to buy it.
"We are getting the packet together," Duncan said. "We have authorized an appraisal, we are getting a survey and we are putting it out for proposals. The main thing is the jobs, so if we sell it, we don't think we will sell it without some kind of economic development package that would ensure jobs, somewhere around 80 to 100 jobs. If we do sell it for X number of dollars, we would want to make sure they were on the hook for the next five or 10 years to make sure we continue to have local people out there."
The county renegotiated its contract with LaSalle in May in a bid to save 150 jobs after the Louisiana-based firm threatened to pull out of the county. The facility had previously closed from 2013 to 2016 because of lost federal contracts.
The facility has the capacity to hold 1,000 inmates, but Duncan said maintenance issues have reduced that number to about 700. On Monday, the facility held 560 federal prisoners, but the diminishing number of U.S. Immigration and Enforcement inmates has made it less profitable for LaSalle, a for-profit correctional firm that manages 18 facilities with a total inmate capacity of 13,000 in Texas, Louisiana and Georgia.
The firm also ran McLennan County's Jack Harwell Detention Center until last year, when the county took over operations.
The COVID-19 pandemic also has affected LaSalle's bottom line because it has forced the U.S. Marshal’s Service to limit the frequency with which it transfers federal prisoners, Duncan said.
To help convince LaSalle to stay in Groesbeck, Limestone County officials reduced LaSalle’s monthly payments to $15,000, down from a monthly average of $28,000 to $35,000 when the total was based on higher inmate counts. The county also agreed to pay for maintenance or repairs for projects more than $5,000, Duncan said.
However, in recent months, the county has been paying close to $15,000 a month in maintenance costs, the judge said.
"The building is well past its prime," Duncan said. "So the good news is we are not really losing a lot of money, but the bad news is we are not making a lot of money. But we do have those jobs and those were the most important things to the county commissioners. We can do a break-even situation as long as we keep those jobs."
A corrections job at the facility starts at $18.50 an hour with full benefits, Duncan said.
The contract negotiated with LaSalle in May runs through June 2023, but LaSalle can cancel it with 60-day notice. Duncan declined to disclose a sale price for the center, saying he doesn't want to compromise the county's negotiating position.
"I think they are interested in buying it," Duncan said. "They obviously are looking for a good price. They had a new facility they bought not long ago in the $4 million range. It was newer and had about the same number of beds."
Commissioners plan to open proposals on the detention center purchase on Oct. 5.
