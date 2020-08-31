Limestone County aims to sell detention center to for-profit operator

Four months after Limestone County made deep concessions with LaSalle Corrections to keep operating the county's 1,000-bed detention center, officials are hoping the private prison company will buy it.

Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan said county officials are "trying to get all our ducks in a line" to request proposals from private detention firms to buy the 25-year-old facility in Groesbeck, which is costing the county about $15,000 a month to maintain.

LaSalle has expressed interest in buying the facility, and Duncan said it's likely that the firm, which has run the detention center for the past four years, will submit the lone proposal to buy it.

"We are getting the packet together," Duncan said. "We have authorized an appraisal, we are getting a survey and we are putting it out for proposals. The main thing is the jobs, so if we sell it, we don't think we will sell it without some kind of economic development package that would ensure jobs, somewhere around 80 to 100 jobs. If we do sell it for X number of dollars, we would want to make sure they were on the hook for the next five or 10 years to make sure we continue to have local people out there."