Listening, empathy key to reach vaccine-wary residents for Waco Housing Authority advocate

As he got in, Mathis turned to Buffin in the front passenger seat of the van.

“Y’all are the ones who keep telling me ‘we’re going to take care of you,’” Mathis said with a nervous laugh. “Well OK, I’m going to look for you.”

He said he wanted to consult his doctor on getting the vaccine because of his medical history, but she recently left the clinic he goes to, and he had a hard time reaching anyone who could answer his questions.

Mathis said he had more reasons than most to avoid the vaccine. He said he has been leery of vaccines in general ever since he took a flu shot in 2007, had side effects, and developed bronchitis and pneumonia that kept him away from his job at AJ Moore High School for three weeks.

“Nobody’s been able to get me to take another one since then,” Mathis said. “I’m stepping out on this one, and now I’m older and have a lot more health issues going on.”

He said his niece’s husband came down with COVID-19 symptoms two weeks after getting his second vaccine and eventually developed pneumonia, which also put him off the idea.

“If anything happens to me, thank God I’ll be in a better place, in a better world,” Mathis said. “That’s all I can say.”

