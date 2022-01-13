Lists of Waco-area school closures, new COVID-19 records grow

“It seems like it’s slow to come to people’s consciousness,” she said.

The PCR tests can be booked by appointment at www.covidwaco.com, or by calling 877-355-7978 for the MCC site or 469-536-0807 for the Columbus site, and are typically free through insurance or federal programs for anyone who has symptoms or has a possible exposure.

The past four days each set new records for daily case counts, and the eight highest daily counts have come this month. The past nine days’ active case counts are the nine highest the county has seen.

Axtell Independent School District announced Wednesday it would close until Jan. 18 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Rapoport Academy officials announced Thursday that it will close until Jan 19.

“We were able to cover today but we are not able to effectively operate the district tomorrow, Friday, or on Tuesday,” Rapoport Academy officials said in a Facebook post. “Our teachers, support staff, and especially our food service team have been dramatically impacted these last three days. We will return to school fully, and hopefully healthy, on Wednesday, January 19th.”