Lists of Waco-area school closures, new COVID-19 records grow

McLennan County broke another COVID-19 daily record Thursday with 947 new cases reported, as a January surge driven by the omicron variant fills hospital beds and closes schools.
Axtell Independent School District and Rapoport Academy have joined McGregor ISD in closing until next week because of virus-driven staff shortages, while Connally ISD remains online-only until Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported that active cases countywide rose Thursday to a record 4,743. Waco COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up to 142 Thursday from 137 the day before, with 20 on ventilators. One new death was reported, bringing the county’s death toll to 757.
The health district this week set up public testing sites at McLennan Community College and Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, but those numbers have not yet been reflected in daily totals, assistant director Stephanie Alvey said. As of Thursday afternoon, the MCC site had administered 691 tests with 135 positive results since it started operating Monday, while no results were known yet from the 418 administered at the Columbus site, which started operations Wednesday.
Alvey said demand has been brisk for the testing sites, but they are far from hitting daily capacity, probably because word has not gotten out.
“It seems like it’s slow to come to people’s consciousness,” she said.
The PCR tests can be booked by appointment at www.covidwaco.com, or by calling 877-355-7978 for the MCC site or 469-536-0807 for the Columbus site, and are typically free through insurance or federal programs for anyone who has symptoms or has a possible exposure.
The past four days each set new records for daily case counts, and the eight highest daily counts have come this month. The past nine days’ active case counts are the nine highest the county has seen.
Axtell Independent School District announced Wednesday it would close until Jan. 18 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Rapoport Academy officials announced Thursday that it will close until Jan 19.
“We were able to cover today but we are not able to effectively operate the district tomorrow, Friday, or on Tuesday,” Rapoport Academy officials said in a Facebook post. “Our teachers, support staff, and especially our food service team have been dramatically impacted these last three days. We will return to school fully, and hopefully healthy, on Wednesday, January 19th.”
Midway Independent School District’s online COVID-19 tracker on Thursday showed 304 active student cases and 48 active staff cases, about 3.6% of the school population. Before this week, the highest active case number for the district was 275, set Sept. 2.
Spokesperson Traci Marlin said the district is watching the numbers carefully.
“The most acute need is staffing,” Marlin said. “We’re very short-staffed.”
Waco ISD’s online COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Wednesday, showed 246 cases districtwide.
Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 1,098 active cases Thursday, just days before classes will start Tuesday.