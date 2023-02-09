Fifth graders from Live Oak Classical School traveled to Austin and San Antonio on an Education in Action Discover Texas Field Trip in December to experience what they were learning in Texas history.

Students visited the Texas State Capitol, the Alamo and the Witte Museum.

During the charter bus ride to Austin, students discussed why Texans are so proud of their unique heritage and participated in activities and games in preparation for their day.

In Austin the students visited the Texas State Capitol where their legislators, District 22 State Sen. Brian Birdwell and District 56 State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson office.

Students saw first-hand where Texas laws are made as they toured the Capitol, including the Senate and House of Representatives chambers. Students then traveled to San Antonio where they toured the Alamo and learned about the battle of the Alamo’s role in the Texas Revolution.

At the Witte Museum students experienced how the people of the lower Pecos region lived long ago through a variety of hands-on activities, including creating rock art to simulate the narratives the people created on rock shelter walls, processing the lechuguilla plant for its fiber, and using atlatls to “hunt” deer.