Live Oak Classical students excel at science fair
Live Oak Classical students excel at science fair

Live Oak science students

Live Oak Classical School students who placed first at the Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair are (from left) sophomore John Olafsen, seniors John Lewis and Caleb Chakmakjian, and freshman Maddie Kirklin.

 Stephanie Snyder photo

Live Oak Classical School had junior high and high school students place in this year’s Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair.

Throughout the 2020-21 school year, Live Oak students worked to prepare their science projects as Melinda Johnson, logic/rhetoric science teacher, assisted students in their experimentation.

Johnson encouraged each student to pursue their own interests and students competed in an array of categories.

The competition was divided into junior and senior divisions. Libby Kennedy, an eighth-grader in the junior division, placed first in the chemistry category with her project on the effects of vaping.

Jake Anderson, a seventh-grader, placed first in the materials science junior division with his project on a cutting-edge metal alloy called nitinol.

Tristan Wachsmann, a seventh-grader, placed second in the Earth and environmental sciences category with his project on the prevention of forest fires.

High school students competed in the senior division.

Maddie Kirklin, a ninth-grader, placed first in the Earth and environmental sciences category with a cost-effective method of water filtration using aquatic plants.

John Olafsen, a 10th-grader, placed first in the robotics category.

The team of seniors Caleb Chakmakjian and John Lewis placed first in the engineering mechanics category with their project “Green Rocket Engine.”

Caleb, John and Maddie represented Central Texas at the International Science Fair, held virtually from May 3-6.

