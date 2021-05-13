Live Oak Classical students excel at science fair

Live Oak Classical School had junior high and high school students place in this year’s Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair.

Throughout the 2020-21 school year, Live Oak students worked to prepare their science projects as Melinda Johnson, logic/rhetoric science teacher, assisted students in their experimentation.

Johnson encouraged each student to pursue their own interests and students competed in an array of categories.

The competition was divided into junior and senior divisions. Libby Kennedy, an eighth-grader in the junior division, placed first in the chemistry category with her project on the effects of vaping.

Jake Anderson, a seventh-grader, placed first in the materials science junior division with his project on a cutting-edge metal alloy called nitinol.

Tristan Wachsmann, a seventh-grader, placed second in the Earth and environmental sciences category with his project on the prevention of forest fires.

High school students competed in the senior division.

Maddie Kirklin, a ninth-grader, placed first in the Earth and environmental sciences category with a cost-effective method of water filtration using aquatic plants.