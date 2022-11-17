 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live Oak has 3 National Merit honorees

  • 0
Live Oak National Merit seniors

Live Oak Classical School seniors John Olafsen (from left), Audrey Agamloh and Dominic Pruss received National Merit recognition.

 Live Oak Classical School photo

Three Live Oak Classical School seniors — John Olafsen, Audrey Agamloh and Dominic Pruss — have been recognized in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Dominic is a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. He is among 16,000 students from across the nation competing for $28 million in scholarships.

To qualify as semifinalists, students earned top scores on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Millions of students take the exam each year and the semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.

John Olafsen and Audrey Agamloh have been recognized as National Merit Commended Students. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who took the National Merit Qualifying Test and show extraordinary promise as academic leaders.

“To be recognized in the National Merit program is a great honor for students because it represents years of diligent work and dedication to learning,” said Live Oak Head of School Alison Moffatt. “Congratulations to this group of students. We are proud of your accomplishment and excited for what lies ahead for you.”

People are also reading…

Live Oak Classical School is a member of the Society for Classical Learning and the Texas Colloquium of Classical Schools.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert