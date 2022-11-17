Live Oak has 3 National Merit honorees

Three Live Oak Classical School seniors — John Olafsen, Audrey Agamloh and Dominic Pruss — have been recognized in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Dominic is a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. He is among 16,000 students from across the nation competing for $28 million in scholarships.

To qualify as semifinalists, students earned top scores on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Millions of students take the exam each year and the semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.

John Olafsen and Audrey Agamloh have been recognized as National Merit Commended Students. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who took the National Merit Qualifying Test and show extraordinary promise as academic leaders.

“To be recognized in the National Merit program is a great honor for students because it represents years of diligent work and dedication to learning,” said Live Oak Head of School Alison Moffatt. “Congratulations to this group of students. We are proud of your accomplishment and excited for what lies ahead for you.”

Live Oak Classical School is a member of the Society for Classical Learning and the Texas Colloquium of Classical Schools.