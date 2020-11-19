Live Oak National Merit honorees named

Live Oak Classical School has four seniors who achieved status as National Merit Scholars. Wyatt Tyson was recognized as a National Merit Semifinalist while Annabelle Nicholas and twins Katie Chakmakjian and Caleb Chakmakjian were named National Merit Commended Scholars.

Wyatt Tyson is the son of Todd and Wendi Tyson. He is considering several colleges including Stanford University, Rice University, Baylor University, Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Austin.

Wyatt wants to major in computer science with the long-term goal to be a software engineer for a technology company. In his free time, Wyatt loves to hang out with family and friends, play games and throw the shot put and discus.

Katie Chakmakjian is the daughter of Stephen and Jennifer Chakmakjian. Katie has plans to attend Baylor University as a University Scholar with an emphasis in psychology and history.

Katie’s goal is to become a teacher. In her free time, she loves to go shopping, watch movies and spend time with friends and family.

Caleb Chakmakjian is the son of Stephen and Jennifer Chakmakjian. Caleb has multiple options for college including Baylor University, Rice University, Texas A&M University and Vanderbilt University.