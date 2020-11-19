Live Oak National Merit honorees named

Live Oak Classical School has four seniors who achieved status as National Merit Scholars. Wyatt Tyson was recognized as a National Merit Semifinalist while Annabelle Nicholas and twins Katie Chakmakjian and Caleb Chakmakjian were named National Merit Commended Scholars.
Wyatt Tyson is the son of Todd and Wendi Tyson. He is considering several colleges including Stanford University, Rice University, Baylor University, Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Austin.
Wyatt wants to major in computer science with the long-term goal to be a software engineer for a technology company. In his free time, Wyatt loves to hang out with family and friends, play games and throw the shot put and discus.
Katie Chakmakjian is the daughter of Stephen and Jennifer Chakmakjian. Katie has plans to attend Baylor University as a University Scholar with an emphasis in psychology and history.
Katie’s goal is to become a teacher. In her free time, she loves to go shopping, watch movies and spend time with friends and family.
Caleb Chakmakjian is the son of Stephen and Jennifer Chakmakjian. Caleb has multiple options for college including Baylor University, Rice University, Texas A&M University and Vanderbilt University.
Caleb wants to major in aerospace engineering or mechanical engineering. He is working with another Live Oak student, John Lewis, on a science fair project to design a rocket powered by hydrogen peroxide that can hopefully land itself. His dream career is to work at SpaceX or NASA in Texas as an engineer.
In his free time, Caleb will occasionally play basketball or video games but enjoys arranging music.
Annabelle Nicholas is the daughter of Marc and Tayla Nicholas. Annabelle is considering attending Dallas Baptist University, Benedictine College or Christendom College with plans to pursue doctoral studies in philosophy and literature and to eventually become a college professor.
One of her favorite things to do is to visit the Waco Downtown Farmers Market on her free Saturdays.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.