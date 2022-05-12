Live Oak students at international science fair

Live Oak Classical School students Miriam Carl, Maddie Kirklin and John Olafsen, who competed in the senior division of the Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair, are attending the International Science and Engineering Fair this week in Atlanta, Georgia.

Freshman Miriam Carl received first place in the cellular and molecular biology category with her project titled “Using Techniques to Assess Bioindicator Plant’s Response to Environmental Pollutants.” She received the 1519 Bowman Company Senior Award and the Central Texas Dental Society Award.

Sophomore Maddie Kirklin placed first in the microbiology category with her project titled “Aquatic Plant Surface Micro-Flora and the Coliform Response.” She was awarded the McLennan County Medical Society Award for her project.

Junior John Olafsen received first place in the robotics and intelligent machines category with his project titled “Autonomous Sensor Guided Robots.” He also won the Baylor University Scholarship Award.

Live Oak Classical School is a member of the Society for Classical Learning and the Texas Colloquium of Classical, Christian Schools.