Live Oak students named Commended Scholars

Live Oak Classical School seniors Ellis Sriram and Sheryl Loden have been named Commended Scholars in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The recognition places them among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition based on the results of their National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test taken their junior year.

Sheryl is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Loden and plans to pursue either mechanical or biomedical engineering after she graduates.

She is the National Honor Society president, a prefect of the House of Lewis (one of the school’s houses), volleyball team captain and a mock trial participant.

In her free time, she loves to be outside in nature, drinking coffee with friends or reading a good book.

Ellis, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Rishi Sriram, plans to study computer science.

He is the National Honor Society treasurer, basketball captain, a mock trial participant and part of the Falcon Friends program at Live Oak.

He enjoys spending time with friends and playing sports.

Live Oak Classical School is a member of the Society for Classical Learning and the Texas Colloquium of Classical Schools.