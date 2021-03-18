Live Oak students named to All-State Choir

Live Oak Classical School seniors and twins Caleb Chakmakjian and Katie Chakmakjian were named members of the Texas All-State Choir by the Texas Music Educators Association.

Caleb and Katie were chosen for the honor through a competitive process that began last fall and included district, region and area rounds. Caleb and Katie sing with the Live Oak choir under the direction of Jonathan Lindsley, a member of the Texas Music Educators Association.

This is Caleb’s third time to be selected to the TMEA All-State Choir and Katie’s second time to be chosen.

Caleb and Katie are the children of Stephen and Jennifer Chakmakjian.

TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill, and to encourage educators to support their students in this development. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve.

More than 50,000 students from across Texas initially entered the audition process and 1,860 students were selected for 2021. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA regions.