Local achievements: April 1, 2022

Class acts

Sierra Paige McGee, of Hewitt, graduated with her master’s degree in archive and record management from Aberystwyth University in Wales in December.

Stephen Bryan, of Waco, graduated with a Master of Science degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in December.

Patricia O’Daniel, of Lott, graduated with a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in December.

Sydney Moehnke, of Waco, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at Texas A&M University. Moehnke is a public health studies major.

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, are Elise Colon, of Waco; Monica Colon, of Waco; Cade Ingram, of Waco; Drew Mitchell, of Lorena; and Meredith Wilcox, of Waco.

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, are Caroline Bradley, of Waco; Kathryn Fraley, of McGregor; Austin Lanning, of Lorena; Morgan Powers, of McGregor; and Lauren Ridgway, of Crawford.

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa are Hunter Anz, of Waco; Ryan Bailey, of Abbott; and Dylan Lott, of West.

Cadets and students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, are Paige Gilstrap, of McGregor; Jack Rose, of Woodway; and David Stringer, of Waco.

Carrigan Young, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She is a musical theater major.

Peter Bruns, of Hewitt, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. His major is data science.

