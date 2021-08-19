Local achievements: Aug. 20, 2021

Class acts

Live Oak Classical School Rhetoric 1 students Naomi Burgess and Dominic Pruss were named national award recipients for the Classical Learning Test (CLT10).

The Classical Learning Test (CLT10) is a preparatory exam available to students in classical education to assess their English, mathematical and critical reasoning skills. It gives a classical student an opportunity to be recognized by colleges and the top scorers are offered a scholarship to participating schools.

Naomi is the daughter of Michael and Micah Burgess. Her favorite authors are F. Scott Fitzgerald and C.S. Lewis. Her college of choice is Baylor University.

Dominic is the son of Alexander and Amy Pruss. His favorite author is C.S. Lewis and his college of choice is Baylor University.

Students who graduated at the end of the spring semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo are Callan Holmes , of Lorena, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Emma Hooks , of Meridian, Bachelor of Science in animal science; Hope Jenson , of Cranfills Gap, Bachelor of Science in biology; Kyle Langford , of Abbott, Bachelor of Science in biology; and Eric Smith , of Woodway, Bachelor of Intelligence and Analysis in intelligence and analysis.

Tesa Spell, of Waco, graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at spring commencement ceremonies in May.

Bailey Lou Connell, of McGregor, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

, of McGregor, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. Deanna Hopkins, a biology major from Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

