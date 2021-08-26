Local achievements: Aug. 27, 2021

Class acts
- Omar Segura, of Waco, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology and criminal justice from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, at the conclusion of the spring semester.
- Treston Womack, of Waco, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in physical education from Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, Illinois, during spring commencement weekend in May.
- Rebeca Fajardo, a junior sports management major from Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
- Dakota Cassidy, a sophomore agricultural business major from Meridian, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
- Caroline Goodnight, a nursing major from Waco, has been named to the honors list for the spring semester at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
- Peyton Howe, a senior from Waco majoring in business, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.
- Students named to honor rolls for the spring semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa are Hunter Anz, of Waco, president’s list; Hallie Fedora, of Woodway, dean’s list; and Barrett Mattson, of McGregor, dean’s list.
- Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo are Richard Clark, of Woodway; James Desopo, of Waco; Zane Grimm, of Lorena; Callan Holmes, of Lorena; Emma Hooks, of Meridian; Hope Jenson, of Cranfills Gap; Kyle Langford, of Abbott; Jacob Long, of McGregor; Marcuse Monice, of Hillsboro; Noah Plsek, of West; Kylie Waller, of Blum; Kameron Wiese, of Cranfills Gap; and Kara Zamzow, of Whitney.
