Local achievements: Dec. 16, 2022

Class acts

  • Eliana Chavez, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, New Jersey.

  • Named to the dean’s list for spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus, based in Adelphi, Maryland, are Marcos Baeza, of Waco; Bree Colbert, of Moody; Ashley Moye, of Hewitt; and Justin Wood, of Waco.

  • Joshua Mathis, a business administration major from Lorena, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

