Local achievements: Dec. 16, 2022

Class acts
Eliana Chavez, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Named to the dean’s list for spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus, based in Adelphi, Maryland, are Marcos Baeza, of Waco; Bree Colbert, of Moody; Ashley Moye, of Hewitt; and Justin Wood, of Waco.
Joshua Mathis, a business administration major from Lorena, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.