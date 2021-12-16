Local achievements: Dec. 17, 2021

Pitching in
• The 15th annual Kyle Lake Memorial Golf Tournament was recently held at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Scholarships were awarded to five Baylor University students.
Scholarships were presented to Jordan Greer, Katy Dulany, Lisa Meister, Max Morelli and Morgan Laurence.
Winning the tournament was the team of Craig Halbrooks, Nathan Elliott, Wayne Thomas and Jimmy Jackson.
The 2021 golf committee includes David Lake, Shirley Lake, Jona Lake, Kristi Lake Fuller, JD Fuller, Jennifer Lake, Tracey Kelly Neal, Kevin Rhea, Leslie Rhea, Byron Weathersbee, Carla Weathersbee, Kent Ellis, Will Simmons, Art Hadden, Tony Wommack, Susan Wommack, Trey Hagins, Jeff Walters, Teri Walters, Larissa Rupley, Blair Browning and Doug McNamee.
• WhiteHaven Canine Evaluators has received a $20,000 grant from the Waco Foundation.
The money will be used to help in the design and renovations needed for the building and grounds of its new training facility for community obedience classes as well as emotional support animal training for veterans in need.
WhiteHaven rescues dogs from the animal shelter and trains them to become emotional support animals for veterans and active-duty men and women in need.
The Waco Foundation will donate an additional $20,000 in matching funds if WhiteHaven is able to raise $20,000 in community donations.
Donations can be made through WhiteHaven’s Facebook page.
Class acts
• Students named to the dean’s list for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus are Todd Bogan, of Crawford; Ebony Cesare, of Robinson; Michael Ellsworth, of Waco; and Panki Miah, of Woodway.
