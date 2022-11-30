Local achievements: Dec. 2, 2022

*Graduates at the spring commencement exercises at Angelo State University in San Angelo were:

Harris Coleman, of Lorena, Doctor of physical therapy;

Roderick Harris, of Woodway, Master of Business Administration;

Oscar Nanez, of Waco, Master of education in coaching, sport, recreational fitness administration.

*Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are:

Mackenzie Donahoo, of McGregor, senior studying elementary education;

Stockton Berryman, of Hewitt, senior studying marketing;

Evan Paltjon, of Robinson, junior studying cognitive neuroscience and preprofessional health science;

Aurora Berryman, of Hewitt, senior studying accounting and management and business ethics.

*William Kunka, of McGregor, a general business major, was named to chancellor’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.

*Hannah Reno, of Waco, graduated with a master of arts in organizational leadership from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, in the spring.

*Ryan Bailey, of Abbott, and Dylan Lott, of West, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama for the spring semester.

*Deanna Hopkins, a biology major from Waco, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

*Carrigan Young, of Woodway, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.