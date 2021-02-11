 Skip to main content
Local achievements: Feb. 12, 2021
Local achievements: Feb. 12, 2021

Class acts

Students who graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo in the fall were recognized in a virtual commencement on Dec. 6. They are:

Sarah Alton, of Moody, Master of Education in guidance and counseling.

Micheala Clark, of Woodway, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Jennifer Ready, of Hewitt, Master of Education in guidance and counseling.

Ashleigh Robinson, of Woodway, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Sidney Mathis, of Hewitt, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

Joshua Tripp, of Waco, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. Tripp is majoring in music.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com

