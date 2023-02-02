Class acts
- Cenovio Vega-Rizo, of Waco, graduated cum laude from Midwestern State University in Wichita Fall with a Bachelor of Science degree in respiratory care.
Eliana Chavez, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland, are Marcos Baeza, of Waco; Bree Colbert, of Moody; Ashley Moye, of Hewitt; and Justin Wood, of Waco.
Joshua Mathis, of Lorena, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. His major is business administration.
Named to the dean’s list for the summer term at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, New Hampshire, are Matthew Vasquez, of Rosebud; and Maria Cantu-Bourland, of Waco.
People are also reading…
Applause
- The McLennan Community College Foundation has once again earned the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by the world’s largest source of nonprofit information.
Activated in 1990, the MCC Foundation raises public and private support to fund student scholarships, faculty and staff professional development, and capital and program needs at the college.
During 2022, the MCC Foundation was able to award more than $663,000 in scholarships to outstanding students throughout the community.
The MCC Foundation GuideStar profile is available at www.guidestar.org/profile/74-2550278.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.