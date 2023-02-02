Cenovio Vega-Rizo, of Waco, graduated cum laude from Midwestern State University in Wichita Fall with a Bachelor of Science degree in respiratory care.

Eliana Chavez, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland, are Marcos Baeza, of Waco; Bree Colbert, of Moody; Ashley Moye, of Hewitt; and Justin Wood, of Waco.

Joshua Mathis, of Lorena, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. His major is business administration.