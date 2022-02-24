Local achievements: Feb. 25, 2022

Class acts
Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Aurora Berryman, of Hewitt, a junior studying accounting; and Evan Paltjon, of Robinson, a sophomore studying cognitive neuroscience and preprofessional health science.
Khanh Nguyen, of Waco, and Rhonda Sommer, of Troy, were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Angelo State University in San Angelo.
Walter Dossett, of Waco, was named to the vice president’s list for the fall semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Mississippi.
Dakota Cassidy, a junior agricultural business major from Meridian, earned a 4.0 grade-point average in the fall semester and was named to the president’s list at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Deanna Hopkins, a biology major from Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Students named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University are Ashley Ames, of Troy; Sarah Bakios, of McGregor; Jermaine Brackens, of Waco; Michelle Crumpton, of Whitney; Jennifer Griffin, of Waco; Naomi Harris, of Waco; John Hill, of China Spring; Kaitlyn Mock, of Robinson; Kristi Rendo, of McGregor; Krystle Sincerney, of Hewitt; and Patrick Vaden, of Waco.
Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University are Kayla Burns, of Waco; Hannah Cooper, of Whitney; Lisa Graves, of Waco; Andrea Moix, of Hillsboro; Joshua Nunn, of Waco; Megan Olive, of Hewitt; Holly Rugg, of Waco; and Bettye Turner, of Waco.
