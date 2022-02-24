 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local achievements: Feb. 25, 2022
0 Comments

Local achievements: Feb. 25, 2022

  • 0

Class acts

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Aurora Berryman, of Hewitt, a junior studying accounting; and Evan Paltjon, of Robinson, a sophomore studying cognitive neuroscience and preprofessional health science.

Khanh Nguyen, of Waco, and Rhonda Sommer, of Troy, were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Angelo State University in San Angelo.

Walter Dossett, of Waco, was named to the vice president’s list for the fall semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Dakota Cassidy, a junior agricultural business major from Meridian, earned a 4.0 grade-point average in the fall semester and was named to the president’s list at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.

Deanna Hopkins, a biology major from Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

Students named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University are Ashley Ames, of Troy; Sarah Bakios, of McGregor; Jermaine Brackens, of Waco; Michelle Crumpton, of Whitney; Jennifer Griffin, of Waco; Naomi Harris, of Waco; John Hill, of China Spring; Kaitlyn Mock, of Robinson; Kristi Rendo, of McGregor; Krystle Sincerney, of Hewitt; and Patrick Vaden, of Waco.

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University are Kayla Burns, of Waco; Hannah Cooper, of Whitney; Lisa Graves, of Waco; Andrea Moix, of Hillsboro; Joshua Nunn, of Waco; Megan Olive, of Hewitt; Holly Rugg, of Waco; and Bettye Turner, of Waco.

Send submissions at neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's capital hit with unidentified missile after Russia invades

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert