Local achievements: Feb. 25, 2022

Class acts

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Aurora Berryman, of Hewitt, a junior studying accounting; and Evan Paltjon, of Robinson, a sophomore studying cognitive neuroscience and preprofessional health science.

Khanh Nguyen, of Waco, and Rhonda Sommer, of Troy, were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Angelo State University in San Angelo.

Walter Dossett, of Waco, was named to the vice president’s list for the fall semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Dakota Cassidy, a junior agricultural business major from Meridian, earned a 4.0 grade-point average in the fall semester and was named to the president’s list at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.

Deanna Hopkins, a biology major from Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.