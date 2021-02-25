Local achievements: Feb. 26, 2021

Class acts
Angelo State University in San Angelo recognized its summer graduates in a virtual commencement on Dec. 6. Graduates included:
Vincent Salazar, of Waco, Master of Arts in communication.
Charmagne Huitt, of Marlin, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
The University of Alabama awarded degrees during its fall commencement Dec. 12. Graduates included:
Annabelle Schlatter, of Waco, Doctor of nursing practice degree.
Mary Thompson, of McGregor, Master of Arts degree.
Todd Jenkins, of Woodway, received a Master of Science degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Students named to the chancellor’s honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, are Sydney Hulme, of McGregor, and Leslie Ridings, of Clifton.
Jacob Pickens, of Teague, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
Deanna Hopkins, a mathematics major from Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Applause
Baylor University announced that Sue Mayborn, of Temple, is the recipient of the 2021 Founders Medal.
The owner, editor and publisher of the Temple Daily Telegram and the Killeen Daily Herald, Mayborn is known for her commitment to journalistic excellence and support of higher education.
A native of Oklahoma, she graduated from Gatesville High School and Temple Junior College and attended Baylor and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Sue’s husband, Frank Mayborn, was heavily involved in developing Temple and the surrounding area by playing an instrumental role in persuading the U.S. Department of War to locate Fort Hood near Temple in 1942 and donating land that established the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
