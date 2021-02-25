Local achievements: Feb. 26, 2021

Class acts

Angelo State University in San Angelo recognized its summer graduates in a virtual commencement on Dec. 6. Graduates included:

Vincent Salazar, of Waco, Master of Arts in communication.

Charmagne Huitt, of Marlin, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

The University of Alabama awarded degrees during its fall commencement Dec. 12. Graduates included:

Annabelle Schlatter, of Waco, Doctor of nursing practice degree.

Mary Thompson, of McGregor, Master of Arts degree.

Todd Jenkins, of Woodway, received a Master of Science degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Students named to the chancellor’s honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, are Sydney Hulme, of McGregor, and Leslie Ridings, of Clifton.

Jacob Pickens, of Teague, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.