Local achievements: Feb. 4, 2022

Class Acts
Students named to the fall dean’s list for the fall semester at Abilene Christian University are Megan Klimisch, of Waco, a senior majoring in art; Noelle Hess, of Waco, a sophomore majoring in interior design; Bonnie Gibson, of Waco, a sophomore majoring in biology; Megan Roos, of Robinson, a sophomore majoring in communication; Alex Nguyen, of Mart, a senior majoring in psychology; Olivia Sain, of Woodway, a sophomore majoring in accounting; Samantha Brown, of Woodway, a junior in management; Anna Johnston, of Woodway, a junior in management; Noah Massie, of Waco, a junior in digital entertainment technology; Noah Rafalski, of Waco, a junior in communication disorders; Amy Stephens, of Crawford, a sophomore in communication disorders; Camille Ward, of Moody, a senior in communication disorders; Elizabeth Watts, of McGregor, a sophomore in communication disorders; Mary Claire Gunn, of Waco, a sophomore in kinesiology; Madison Rohre, of Woodway, a senior in kinesiology; Anahi King, of Robinson, a freshman in social work; Rebekah Curry, of Robinson, a junior in early childhood/elementary education; and Saylor Wooden, of Moody, a senior in early childhood/elementary education.
Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Aurora Berryman, of Hewitt, a junior studying accounting, and Evan Paltjon, of Robinson, a sophomore studying cognitive neuroscience and preprofessional health science.
Khanh Nguyen, of Waco, and Rhonda Sommer, of Troy, were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Angelo State University in San Angelo.
Walter Dossett, of Waco, was named to the vice president’s list for the fall semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Mississippi.
