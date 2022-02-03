Local achievements: Feb. 4, 2022

Class Acts

Students named to the fall dean’s list for the fall semester at Abilene Christian University are Megan Klimisch, of Waco, a senior majoring in art; Noelle Hess, of Waco, a sophomore majoring in interior design; Bonnie Gibson, of Waco, a sophomore majoring in biology; Megan Roos, of Robinson, a sophomore majoring in communication; Alex Nguyen, of Mart, a senior majoring in psychology; Olivia Sain, of Woodway, a sophomore majoring in accounting; Samantha Brown, of Woodway, a junior in management; Anna Johnston, of Woodway, a junior in management; Noah Massie, of Waco, a junior in digital entertainment technology; Noah Rafalski, of Waco, a junior in communication disorders; Amy Stephens, of Crawford, a sophomore in communication disorders; Camille Ward, of Moody, a senior in communication disorders; Elizabeth Watts, of McGregor, a sophomore in communication disorders; Mary Claire Gunn, of Waco, a sophomore in kinesiology; Madison Rohre, of Woodway, a senior in kinesiology; Anahi King, of Robinson, a freshman in social work; Rebekah Curry, of Robinson, a junior in early childhood/elementary education; and Saylor Wooden, of Moody, a senior in early childhood/elementary education.