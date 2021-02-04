 Skip to main content
Local achievements: Feb. 5, 2021
TALK OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Local achievements: Feb. 5, 2021

Class acts

Sarah Warren, of Woodway, graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock in December with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She graduated magna cum laude.

Students named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for the fall semester were Thomas Copeland, of Waco; Caroline Bradley, of Waco; Georgia Hamby, of Waco; Amber Rhodes, of Waco; Kathryn Fraley, of McGregor; Morgan Powers, of McGregor; Austin Lanning, of Lorena; and Lauren Ridgway, of Crawford.

Maria Cleveland, of McGregor, was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. She was initiated at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Students named to the dean’s list at Angelo State University in San Angelo for the fall semester were Micheala Clark, of Woodway; Richard Clark, of Woodway; Zane Grimm, of Lorena; Callan Holmes, of Lorena; Hope Jenson, of Cranfills Gap; Kezia Jones, of Lorena; Cory McNair, of Valley Mills; Marcuse Monice, of Hillsboro; Noah Plsek, of West; Ashleigh Robinson, of Woodway; Eric Smith, of Woodway; Kylie Waller, of Blum; Kameron

Wiese, of Cranfills Gap; and Kara Zamzow, of Whitney.

Kylie Burnham, of China Spring, was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. She was initiated at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Dakota Cassidy, a freshman agricultural business major from Meridian, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

