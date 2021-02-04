Local achievements: Feb. 5, 2021

Class acts

Sarah Warren, of Woodway, graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock in December with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She graduated magna cum laude.

Students named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for the fall semester were Thomas Copeland, of Waco; Caroline Bradley, of Waco; Georgia Hamby, of Waco; Amber Rhodes, of Waco; Kathryn Fraley, of McGregor; Morgan Powers, of McGregor; Austin Lanning, of Lorena; and Lauren Ridgway, of Crawford.

Maria Cleveland, of McGregor, was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. She was initiated at the University of Texas at Tyler.