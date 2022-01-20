Local achievements: Jan. 21, 2022

Class acts
Angelo State University in San Angelo conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees during fall commencement exercises on Dec. 11.
Area graduates include:
Kezia Jones, of Lorena, Bachelor of Science in health science professions.
Le Hoang Nguyen, of Woodway, Master of Science in professional accountancy.
Allyson Romine, of Teague, Master of Science in professional school counseling.
Courtney Spink, of Waco, Master of Science in professional school counseling.
•Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo are:
Shruti Bagale, of Waco, dual credit; Richard Clark, of Woodway, integrated professional accountancy; Kara Gant, of Whitney, nursing; Zane Grimm, of Lorena, health science professions; Christopher Lanehart, of West, history secondary certification; Jordyn Linnstaedter, of Lorena, accounting; Jacob Long, of McGregor, health science professions; Jordan McKinney, of Waco, health science professions; Cory McNair, of Valley Mills, exercise science; Marcuse Monice, of Hillsboro, health science professions; Noah Plsek, of West, history secondary certification; Jakob Sultemeier, of Troy, food animal science marketing; Steven Thompson, of Waco, kinesiology; Kameron Wiese, of Cranfills Gap, history secondary certification; Beau Workman, of Troy, criminal justice.
•Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas are:
Aurora Berryman, of Hewitt, junior studying accounting; Evan Paltjon, of Robinson, sophomore studying cognitive neuroscience and preprofessional health science.
Walter Dossett, of Waco, was named to the vice president’s list for the fall semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Mississippi.
•Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.