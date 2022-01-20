Local achievements: Jan. 21, 2022

Class acts

Angelo State University in San Angelo conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees during fall commencement exercises on Dec. 11.

Area graduates include:

Kezia Jones, of Lorena, Bachelor of Science in health science professions.

Le Hoang Nguyen, of Woodway, Master of Science in professional accountancy.

Allyson Romine, of Teague, Master of Science in professional school counseling.

Courtney Spink, of Waco, Master of Science in professional school counseling.

•Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo are: