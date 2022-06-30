 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local achievements: July 1, 2022

Class acts

Local graduates at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls are Jessica Lewis, of Robinson, Bachelor of Social Work, magna cum laude; and Shatoia Gober, of Waco, Master of Education.

Harper Hoover, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Named to the provost’s honor roll for the spring semester at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls are Jessica Lewis, of Robinson, majoring in social work; and Avery Ward, of Crawford, majoring in dental hygiene.

Darby Wright, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring term at York College in York, Nebraska.

Brandon Sharp, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.

Mark Smith, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

News Alert