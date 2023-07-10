Class acts

Kollin Kahler of Waco recently received a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in the Netherlands Antilles and will begin his residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

Kahler is a Waco High School graduate, excelling in sports as a two-time Super Centex soccer player of the year and the quarterback for the Lions. He also graduated summa cum laude from Lamar University, where he played football for the Cardinals and was the commencement speaker.

He is the son of Kent and Chrisanne Kahler of Waco, and the grandson of Shirley Crockett of Waco and the late Tom Crockett.

McLennan Community College graduates Joseline Amador and Shountel Cotton were recently named to the 2023 All-Texas Academic Team, which recognizes students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and service.

More than 180 students were honored at an April medallion ceremony held at the University of Texas at Dallas. The program is administered by Phi Theta Kappa honor society in conjunction with the Texas Association of Community Colleges and the University of Texas system.

Amador, a Waco native who grew up in Honduras, received an Associate of Arts degree and plans to transfer to the University of Texas to pursue a bachelor’s and master’s degree to become an art professor. While at MCC, she was an active member of Phi Theta Kappa, serving as co-president.

Cotton, a Waco now living in Marlin, maintained a 4.0 GPA while receiving an Associate of Arts degree. A single mom of three boys, Cotton plans to transfer to Texas Tech University for her bachelor’s degree and hopes to be a math teacher in grades 4-8.