Local achievements: July 2, 2021

Class acts

Jayson Mitchell, of McGregor, earned a master of education degree in May from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, are Caroline Bradley, of Waco; Charley Brewton, of Waco; Thomas Copeland, of Waco; Kathryn Fraley, of McGregor; Austin Lanning, of Lorena; Morgan Powers, of McGregor; and Lauren Ridgway, of Crawford.

Students named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, are Sydney Hulme, of McGregor, and Leslie Ridings, of Clifton.

Samantha Ramey, of Waco, was inducted into Angelo State University’s chapter of the Order of the Sword and Shield national honor society for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Order of the Sword and Shield is dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity, homeland security, intelligence, emergency management and protective security disciplines.

Ramey is majoring in criminal justice.

